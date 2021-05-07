A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
"I had COVID-19 and have been healthy for seven days now. I got my first dose of vaccine on April 29. My mother is 90 and received her second dose March 25. Would it be safe to visit her on Mother’s Day if I’ve recently recovered from COVID and have only had one dose?”
The answer:
Your mother is fully vaccinated, but you are not. Based on current evidence, reinfection is uncommon within 90 days following initial infection.
In my opinion, it’s probably safe to visit your mother on Mother’s Day. However, I recommend both you and your mother wear a mask.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“My husband insists on doing and going anywhere he wants. I had COVID and have heart disease, COPD and pulmonary hypertension. I almost died. We argue all the time. What can I do to save my marriage?”
The answer:
I am so very sorry to hear that you and your spouse are struggling with the many issues surrounding COVID-19.
This pandemic has become so polarized that it can be difficult to see each other as we once did. Often when people are argumentative it can be because of fear. I am not a therapist, but I do have strife with family. The best advice I can give you is to actively listen to your spouse and ask questions about why he is resistant to wearing a mask.
Start with where he is and work from there. Let him know that you are trying to see it from his point of view.
As for you, you can do many things to keep yourself safe. 1. get vaccinated. 2. wear your mask when indoors 3. read a good book.
Best of luck with your coming conversation. We are all in this together.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“I had a severe rash after getting the first shot of Moderna. This rash/hives started developing after nine days of getting vaccinated (first shot). On Day 11, rashes turned to blisters under my arm on the vaccinated area. Day 12, I consulted my PCP, and he confirmed it as shingles. (I am a 36-year-old male.) I have the below questions/concerns:
“1. Is this a known side effect of the vaccine?
“2. Should I be getting my second shot at all? Really worried if I would have more episodes like this again. I am still recovering from shingles, but have the date for my second shot in next four days.”
The answer:
When your shingles rash has no blisters, wait two weeks before you get the second COVID-19 vaccine dose.
I’m not aware of any known evidence of a link between getting shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine. Almost one out of three people in the United States will develop shingles in their lifetimes.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I received the first Pfizer vaccine in February and was scheduled to return in 18 days for the second. I was a bit skeptical, as I had read and seen answers in your column, that the time frame between doses is minimally at 21 days. Would this make it less effective or maybe cause more side effects? I did call the CDC as well as the FDA with my concerns. Both people I talked with were very willing to explain to me. I found out that there is a ‘grace period’ of four days before the 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine, which would take it back to 17 days between, and the vaccine would still be considered ‘valid.’
“No problem with efficacy of it. Although, it also says that people should not be scheduled to receive the vaccine earlier than the recommended three-week time for Pfizer and the one month for Moderna. The woman at the FDA told me there were long discussions of the time frame when making the decision to give the vaccine the ‘green light.’ I was just wondering if you had heard or read of this issue. I did look at the CDC website and it took a while to find this item.
“Thank you for taking the time to read my comments/questions and thank you for providing the informative column on COVID-19.”
The answer:
Thank you for your inquiry and for choosing vaccination.
As with any medical treatment, there is guidance and there is what is done in practice. The vaccines are no different.
The clinical trials showed that the best wait time was between 17-21 days for the boost in immunity to be seen. Science also showed that you can wait up to 12 weeks to give the second dose and still see a boost in immunity that is no different than waiting 21 days.
We are in the middle of a global pandemic.
If we were not, most of this science would have been worked out and the messaging would have been consistent. However, we (the public) are learning right along with the scientists and medical professionals. That can make things seem like we are on an amusement park ride.
Keep asking questions and keep an open mind about the answers.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“My wife and I had taken the first dose of COVISHIELD on March 17.
“We both were positive for RT-PCR on April 9. We are well now after receiving treatment. My question is: Do we have to take the second dose of vaccine and when?”
The answer:
Thank you for choosing vaccination.
It is important to complete the course of any vaccination. Our immune systems are amazing. The second dose will only help your immune response to make more cells to fight off the infection. Like adding more fuel to the fire, the second dose will make the response more effective.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“Three weeks after my second Pfizer dose, I took an antibody test. Specifically, it was the Roche’s Elecsys Anti‑SARS‑CoV‑2 S assay, which is apparently a “semi-quantitative” test that can measure antibody levels resulting from COVID vaccination.
“According to Roche, the analytical measuring interval is 0.40-250 U/mL. Numeric values are interpreted as “negative”(< 0.8 U/mL) and as “positive” (≥ 0.80 U/mL).
“My results were just over 1,700. At first, this sounded great! However, when I looked at the Pfizer data, it appears that, in their clinical trials, typical antibody levels following the second dose were typically much, much higher. Typically 10,000 or higher.
“Given that my antibody levels are much lower than was found in the clinical trials and the fact that I had absolutely zero side effects (not even a slightly sore arm) after my second dose, I am very concerned.
“Should I be worried?”
The answer:
In my opinion, your vaccine antibody results are positive, and I would not worry. From a clinical prospective, I’m not sure that higher vaccine antibody levels (titers) correlate with better protection and/or less risk of infection.
Also, I don’t know if the vaccine antibody levels measured in the Pfizer clinical trials was the methodology as your testing.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I got shingles five days after getting the first COVID shot. I asked my doctor whether I should put off getting the second shot, but he has not returned my call. I don’t know what to do now.
“I have read in many sites that the first shot did not cause my shingles, but I am scared now and afraid to get the second shot, which is due in two more weeks. I’ve had the shingles now for 10 days and it is still excruciatingly painful. ”
The answer:
An excellent question concerning shingles, COVID vaccination and the shingles vaccine.
When your shingles rash has no blisters, wait two weeks before you get the second COVID-19 vaccine dose.
There is no evidence of a link between getting shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine. You probably received the old single dose shingles vaccine, Zostavax. Two doses of the newer shingles vaccine, Shingrix will prevent shingles in 91-97% of adults.
There is no specific length of time that you need to wait after having shingles before you receive Shingrix, but generally you should make sure the shingles rash has gone away before getting vaccinated with the shingles vaccine, Shingrix.
You should wait a minimum of 14 days after administration of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series to give a patient Shingrix.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
