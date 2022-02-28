A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“My dearest friend is anti-vax and has been with her 89-year-old father, who has COVID-19 until yesterday. I have been triple-vaxxed and so has my mom, who is 80. My friend planned a dinner for us all to attend. My husband has been triple vaxxed, too. I have had breakthrough COVID-19 – not sure she should be having a dinner when she just saw her dad yesterday with COVID-19.”
The answer:
I agree with you and being cautious, I would decline.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“After testing positive and taking infusion, I still tested positive two weeks after. Am I still contagious?”
The answer:
Some people may be beyond the period of expected infectiousness, but remain NAAT (nucleic acid amplification test – PCR) positive for an extended period (12 weeks or longer after infection). Rapid antigen testing is preferred for persons who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection in the prior 90 days.
You are likely not infectious or contagious if your symptoms have improved, and you have no fever. To maximize protection, wear a mask (over nose and mouth) indoors and in public.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“I’m 90 years old, fully vaccinated including the booster. My granddaughter, her boyfriend and their two kids – 61/2 and 4 – are all not vaccinated by choice. Is it safe for me to visit them?”
The answer:
An excellent question and thank you for being vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccines currently approved or authorized by FDA are effective in preventing serious outcomes of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including severe disease, hospitalization and death. Efforts to increase the number of people
in the United States who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines remain critical to preventing illness, hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19.
People who are older and people with certain medical conditions, are more likely to become very sick with COVID-19.
The CDC recommends using county COVID-19 community levels to help determine which COVID-19 prevention measures to use for individuals and communities. COVID-19 community levels are a measure of the impact of COVID-19 illness on health, and are classified as low, medium or high.
Check your county level by going to COVID-19 by County | CDC and enter your state and county.
People at increased risk and those who live with or visit them, should:
• Talk to their health care provider about whether they and the people around them should wear a mask when the COVID-19 community level is medium.
• Wear a mask when the COVID-19 community level is high.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
