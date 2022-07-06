JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is looking for a new executive director.
The symphony announced Wednesday that Jessica Satava will conclude her tenure with the orchestra on Aug. 19 to accept the role of executive director of the Greenville Symphony Orchestra in Greenville, South Carolina, as the result of a nationwide search.
Satava will begin her leadership there in early September as the orchestra embarks on its 75th anniversary season in 2022-2023.
“I feel immense gratitude to the leadership of the JSO board, whom I consider not just colleagues, but friends," she said. "They have given me the chance to be part of the legacy of this vibrant and inspiring organization."
During her three-year tenure, Satava returned the JSO to fiscal balance, launched an endowment campaign, strengthened governance and initiated key community partnerships.
Under her leadership, revenue to the organization increased by more than 25%. In addition to several sold-out concerts, attendance rose significantly in the 2021-2022 season.
The JSO has placed increased emphasis on collaborations across the arts, business, human services, and education sectors, significantly expanding the orchestra’s reach.
In partnership with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and the JSO staff and board, Satava launched the JSO’s endowment and planned giving campaign and inducted 40 inaugural members into the 1929 Society.
Through the recruitment of more than a dozen key community leaders to the JSO board, the orchestra’s governance has strengthened and diversified.
"It has been an honor to work alongside our dedicated staff, our excellent musicians, my partner (Maestro) James Blachly, the artistic leaders of our choruses and orchestras, our many community partners, and our inspiring donors and patrons," Satava said. "The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is in a position of historic strength both financially and artistically and will continue to serve our region through the joy and inspiration only music can provide.”
Mark Addleman, president of the JSO board of trustees, said the organization has made great strides under Satava’s leadership and she will be missed.
"It’s been a transformational three years and together we have accomplished so much to move the orchestra forward," he said. "We are excited for her as she takes this next step and will be working together to ensure the JSO remains strong and stable through the transition to a new leader.”
The search for JSO’s next executive director is underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.