Eight people safely fled a fire at Laurelbrook Court in Cresson Township early Monday, authorities said.
Fire broke out at 4:25 a.m. in a bedroom at 20 Mountain View Villa.
Four of the five units were occupied at the time and eight tenants escaped without injury, said Tom Novak, deputy fire chief for Keystone Regional Fire Department.
"Everybody got out," he said.
The cause of the fire was ruled "undetermined," Novak said.
A firefighter from Loretto suffered a facial laceration and was taken by EMS to UPMC Altoona, where he was treated and released, Novak said.
Two other units sustained water and heat damage.
Firefighters from Loretto, Portage, Dauntless and Allegheny Township responded, along with Cambria Alliance EMS and Ebensburg EMS.
