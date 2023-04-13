BEDFORD, Pa. – An Everett man will stand trial in Bedford County court, accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in 2021, authorities said.
Luke Aaron Cross, 22, of the 100 block of Fredick Fort Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Bedford County Central Court on Wednesday.
According to a complaint affidavit filed by state police in Bedford, Cross allegedly assaulted the girl at a residence on Lincoln Highway, West Providence Township, in July 2021.
Troopers charged Cross with statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age and corruption of minors.
The girl's mother told troopers she allegedly found explicit images/videos on the girl's cellphone that involved Cross.
Troopers said when they attempted to speak with Cross, he was no longer living at his last known address, the affidavit said.
Cross was later picked up on an arrest warrant. He is being represented by the Bedford County Public Defenders Office.
Cross is free on bond.
