Evangelistic outreach event to be held at Roxbury Bandshell
“Come & See The Man” evangelistic outreach event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and June 25 at Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown.
Activities on June 24 will include praise and worship lead by Joshua Watts, pastor and worship leader at Oakland United Methodist Church, and an inspiring message by Pastor Don Trotz of the Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship.
The June 25 event will feature praise and worship led by Pastor Jimmy Trotz, worship leader at the Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, along with a message by Pastor Don Trotz.
The June 24 event will be opened by Pastor James Gay of the Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, and the June 25 event will be opened by Pastor Todd Brenneman of the Gathering, Jerome.
Those attending the event are asked to bring a lawn chair.
Admission is free.
Information: 814-269-3844 or www.gjcf.org.
