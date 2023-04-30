Startup Alleghenies is inviting entrepreneurs across five counties – including Cambria – to a free series of networking and training events at local establishments and event centers this summer.
Startup Alleghenies’ Entrepreneur Enrichment series is free to attend. The events include an expert presenter, creative workshop and opportunity to network with like-minded entrepreneurs.
The first installment of the series is scheduled for May 16 at Coal Country Brewing, 2343 Benjamin Franklin Highway, Ebensburg. Each event is composed of a workshop from 4 to 6 p.m., and mixer from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The speakers and workshops are funded with about $35,000 of a $1 million Community Navigator grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration, SBA, which was awarded to the Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission for reaching out to Entrepreneurs, commission Business Development Director Debbi Prosser said.
The grant, awarded in 2021, was the only such grant awarded in Pennsylvania at the time, Prosser said.
“The Entrepreneur Enrichment series is a combination of training and networking – they learn as much from each other as they learn from us,” she said.
Startup Alleghenies, a project of the Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission, helps aspiring entrepreneurs and emerging small businesses succeed by providing free coaching and a network of resources in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset counties.
Entrepreneur coach Blake Fleegle said economic development organizations from all five counties – including Johnstown Area Regional Industries in Cambria County – are partnering to host the series.
“We are targeting entrepreneurs and small businesses in the region,” he said. “We are doing one event in each of the five counties, and we encourage people to attend all of them, because the series builds on itself.”
Fleegle said he foresees the events strengthening entrepreneurs in the region by helping them develop new partnerships with people they wouldn’t have otherwise met.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
