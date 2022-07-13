EBENSBURG, Pa. – It was a good day to sit by the water's edge and cast a line.
Residents of Cambria Care Center and Amber Hills were treated to day in the sunshine with a trip to Lake Rowena Wednesday to take in some fishing.
"Any resident can fish if they want and some come just for a picnic," said Madison Kundrod, activities director for Cambria Care Center.
"They love this, especially because COVID-19 is still happening in our facility and there's a lot of times we have to rearrange activity plans, so this is something they were able to look forward to. They could come out of the building and do something different."
About 58 residents participated in the outing.
"We have volunteers and aides here to help and we have packed lunches for them," Kundrod said. "So it's fishing, a picnic and enjoying the fresh air."
Tim Wilson, a resident of Cambria Care Center, said in years past he was an avid fisherman and it's an activity he enjoys.
"I love coming out here," he said. "I don't get to fish very often, so I'm hoping to catch some nice ones."
Wilson said it's great that the facility brings residents to the lake to go fishing.
"It gets us out of our rooms and keeps us from being bored," he said. "And it's a nice day, too."
Cambria Care Center resident Jim Schuster said it was wonderful to spend some time outdoors and fishing – the activity lifts the spirits.
"The people need this," he said. "This makes them alive."
Schuster said he being with the other residents also is good for socialization.
"You're out in the sun, you're out in nature and around a beautiful lake," he said.
Kundrod said the goal is for residents to have a fun day out.
"We do a lot of activities for them, but there aren't many times we can get them out of the building and go to a different place and interact with different people," she said. "Because of COVID-19, Cambria Care Center and Amber Hills residents weren't able to interact with each other for a while, so here they're able to reconnect with fellow residents.
"Seeing them smile is great."
