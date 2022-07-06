Dr. John S. Karduck, former regional medical director of Southern Alleghenies Regional EMS Council, has died.
Karduck, of Portage, died July 1 in Pittsburgh. He was 72.
An emergency service procession will be held Thursday following a 10 a.m. funeral mass at the Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel in Loretto to St. Mary Cemetery in Portage.
Karduck, know as "Doc," held the position of regional medical director for many years until his retirement in 2020. He also was the medical director for more than 30 EMS agencies throughout the SAEMS region, which includes Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset counties, according to a news release
Karduck had two great passions: Medicine and teaching. He was instrumental in establishing the paramedic education program in the mid-1970s in central Pennsylvania. He continued to serve as paramedic program director and primary educator until 2020. During his tenure, Doc was instrumental in the initial instruction and mentoring of hundreds of paramedics.
He earned his medical degree at the University of Pittsburgh before starting his practice in Portage.
Karduck had a deep-seated passion for first responders. In the early 1980s, he was designated the title Medical Command 700 by the state, which allowed him to interact with paramedics on the scene of emergency calls and directly provide medical orders to those paramedics. Karduck purchased and outfitted a Chevrolet Suburban with emergency lights and sirens along with advanced medical equipment and medications all at his own cost, according to the release.
"Doc will be remembered as a generous, highly compassionate and passionate physician, educator and leader," said Glenn Strutzman, SAEMS president. "It was his vision to assure the emergency medical providers in the region had a solid educational foundation and provided superior care. He will be deeply missed."
