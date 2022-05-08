EBENSBURG, Pa. – Somewhere, someone else’s bowl is empty.
Those who attended the Cambria County Backpack Project’s drive-up Empty Bowls event on Saturday in Ebensburg were left with this reminder.
Kristen Villarrial, director of the Cambria County Backpack Project, said this was the organization’s first year holding the event, with all proceeds going to the organization.
For $10, people who attended the event received a paper bowl created by a student in one of the Cambria County Backpack Project’s participating school districts, plus a soup starter kit to make chicken noodle soup at home.
Clay bowls were available for an additional donation.
According to the Empty Bowls website, the project is a grassroots movement by artists around the world to help feed people in their communities.
“In Cambria County, one out of five children suffer from chronic hunger, and Empty Bowls is an international movement that’s been going on for quite some time,” Villarrial said. “We decided this year to join in the effort and see if we could raise some funds specifically for Cambria County. Each bowl purchased will supply two weekend bags of food to a local child in need.”
Currently, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Heights, Ferndale Area, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Richland, Westmont Hilltop and Windber Area school districts participate in the program.
Elementary students from some of the schools created paper bowls, while older students created the clay bowls, which Villarrial said were reminders that someone somewhere is always hungry.
In the 2020-21 school year, the Cambria County Backpack Project distributed 47,952 meals over 38 weekends to nearly 300 children with an annual cost of $206.72 per child.
