JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Fayette County man faces theft charges, accused of stealing more than $43,000 from the Johnstown trucking company that employed him, authorities said.
State police in Greensburg charged Damian Warren Unger, 43, of McClellandtown, with felony theft by deception and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.
According to a complaint affidavit, Unger was employed by Clearshade Trucking LLC, 146 Chandler Ave.
The owner told troopers in July 2020 that he had decided to “park his trucks” because business had slowed. The owner said that while the trucks were parked, Unger allegedly continued subcontracting work without his knowledge and keeping the money.
Troopers exercised a search warrant for Unger’s Woodforest National Bank account. The account reportedly showed Unger had deposited checks into his bank account instead of the company’s account without knowledge of the owner, the affidavit said.
Unger allegedly received 19 checks from April 2019 to November 2019 totaling $43,510.68.
Criminal charges were filed before District Judge Brian Subich, of Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.