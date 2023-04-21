TIRE HILL, Pa. – An electrical malfunction is blamed for a fire that heavily damaged an unoccupied structure on Soap Hollow Road in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, on Friday, authorities said.
Fire broke out at 6:50 a.m. at a residence in the 1600 block of Soap Hollow Road.
When police and firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the main portion of the living area, said Vincent Zangaglia, police chief for the Conemaugh Township Police Department.
Multiple fire crews were on scene and made an interior attack, he said.
A state police fire marshal from Greensburg was called to the scene.
The investigation showed the fire started in the center of the residence and was electrical in nature, Zangaglia said.
The fire was accidental. No injuries were reported.
"It was unoccupied because it was for sale," he said.
Responding fire crews included Conemaugh Township, Scalp Level-Paint, Jerome and fire companies from Cambria County along with Conemaugh Township EMS.
