SOMERSET, Pa. – The youngest contestant in any Somerset County school board race, Ethan Phillippi, is moving on to the general election, according to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s primaries.
“I’m really excited about it and I think the hard work really paid off,” the Conemaugh Township School Board candidate said.
Phillippi turned 18 on May 9 and will graduate from Conemaugh Township Area High School on June 1.
He’s hopeful that in the fall he’ll earn a spot on the district’s board to provide a fresh perspective to his future alma mater.
Phillippi said he spent all of Tuesday at the polls talking to possible future constituents and meeting community members.
Even if he doesn’t make it in the general election, he considers Tuesday’s victory a move in the right direction.
Phillippi, who cross-filed, earned the fourth-most votes on the Democratic ballot and fifth most on the Republican side.
He’ll be joined in the fall by newcomer Jeremy Sotosky and incumbents Rocco Mantini, Susan Saylor-Stahl and Melanie Byer.
All but two of the 11 Somerset County school board races were contested this year in the primaries.
That included Berlin Brothersvalley, Conemaugh Township Area, Meyersdale Area, North Star, Rockwood Area, Shanksville-Stonycreek, Somerset Area, Turkeyfoot Valley Area and Windber Area.
Each had at least one newcomer challenging existing school board members.
Conemaugh Township was one of the most contested followed by North Star, Rockwood, Shanksville-Stonycreek and Windber.
Retired Windber football coach Jeffrey Slatcoff made it on both tickets Tuesday and was pleased to do so.
“I’m glad to see that there’s enough people out there to support me in my effort and move me on to the next general election,” he said. “Hopefully, we can generate enough support to move me into a term.”
The school board hopeful added that he looks forward to the possible opportunity to serve the district in a new way and be a positive force on the board.
Slatcoff is featured with Mark Sotosky, Roger Birkhimer Jr., Ronald Walker, Antoinette Rummel and David Decewicz on the Democratic and Republican tickets.
