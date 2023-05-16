SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County’s current Republican commissioners were defeated on Tuesday in the races for their party’s nominations, according to unofficial election results.
Somerset County Prothonotary Brian Fochtman and primary campaign teammate Irvin Kimmel Jr. topped President Commissioner Gerald Walker and Commissioner Colleen Dawson for two primary nominations, the results indicates.
Fochtman and Kimmel will be on the fall general election ballot in a race against Democrats James Shepley and Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes.
Tokar-Ickes, a longtime county commissioner from the Boswell area, was the lone incumbent commissioner to capture a nomination, far outpacing fellow candidates for two spots on the Democrat ticket. Shepley, of Stoystown, came in second, with 1,356 votes.
Fochtman led all vote-getters with 6,655 votes.
“When we started this three months ago, we did all we could to put ourselves in this position, and I feel like (the results) show our mission was accomplished,” Fochtman said, while also noting that he and Kimmel still have work to do to win seats this fall.
“Voters wanted change,” Kimmel added, “and they showed it.”
Fochtman is a retired state trooper in his second year as prothonotary, while Kimmel is a truck driver and Rockwood Area school board member.
Throughout the spring, they campaigned as a more conservative choice for the office. They criticized the current commissioners’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the labor shortage.
During board meetings and a recent candidates’ forum, they echoed employees’ calls to raise wages for county employees. Both Kimmel and Fochtman said that that issue seemed to resonate – in the courthouse and the Somerset County community.
“We heard from a lot of people that the understaffing was a huge issue, not just with the unions, but the general public,” Fochtman said. “Our employees are good people who worked hard and deserve to be compensated.”
Efforts to reach Tokar-Ickes for comment late Tuesday were unsuccessful. A message for comment just before 10 p.m. was not returned.
Walker, who finished third with an unofficial total of 5,240 votes, also did not return a late call for comment.
Shepley said he was surprised by the results – both the tight race among Democrats and the strong showing by Republican challengers to unseat two incumbents.
But he credited his own showing on Tuesday to the campaign support his family provided online and at the polls, and to the fact many local residents to whom he spoke agreed that Somerset County needs to “take more risks” to attract economic development.
“I talked a lot about the fact we’ve missed out on opportunities. We need to think outside the box to attract more good jobs here,” he said.
Dawson expressed disappointment with Tuesday’s results, but sent a statement that it was clear that “the voters of Somerset County have spoken.”
All three commissioners often pointed to their accomplishments over the past three years, including their successful efforts to lobby Washington, D.C., to get crucial funding to finish U.S. Route 219. The commissioners also said they kept taxes in check during their term and pushed forward efforts to expand high-speed internet availability.
The commissioners cited the labor shortage and county pay as nationwide issues that they were trying to address without overburdening taxpayers.
“I am proud of my record and my accomplishments during my tenure and I wish Somerset County the best,” Dawson said Tuesday.
Acting sheriff keeps job in three-way race
In a three-way race for sheriff, Acting Sheriff Dustin “Dusty” Weir beat two fellow candidates.
The previous sheriff, Brad Cramer, died in 2021 and Weir, who was his top deputy, has served as acting sheriff since.
An unofficial tally indicated the race wasn’t even close. Weir had 8,798 votes, while former county detective John Loiodici had 2,142 votes. Todd Sherle finished with 907 votes.
Several county row officers unopposed
Somerset County’s clerk of courts, register of wills and acting district attorney may all be on the fall ballot without opposition.
The trio of Republicans had no primary opponents and did not have anyone on the Democratic ticket for Tuesday’s primary.
Still, it’ll signal a change for the elected seat in the district attorney’s office.
Suspended District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas had served just nine months at the job in 2021 before he stepped away from his duties and then saw his law license suspended following allegations of sexual assault.
He was convicted of indecent assault and strangulation this spring and awaits sentencing in June. But he’s still the elected district attorney. His term expires in January.
Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar is running for the full-time job and received 10,796 votes Tuesday, according to an unofficial tally. Clerk of Courts Rose Svonavec and Register of Wills Sharon Ackerman were also unopposed.
Recorder of Deeds Patricia Peifer, who faced no opposition this spring on the GOP ticket, will have an opponent this November. She had more than 11,000 votes, with all 68 precincts reporting.
Trent Walters, of Somerset, received 3,389 votes on the Democratic ticket to earn a spot on the fall ballot, an unofficial tally showed.
