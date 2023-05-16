JOHNSTOWN, PA. – James Britt said earning a spot on Greater Johnstown School Board ticket this fall made his night on Tuesday during the state’s primary election.
“Now, I might have a chance to voice my opinion and make a difference,” he said.
Britt is one of the newcomers who made it through to the general election in November. He said he ran because he wants to make a positive difference in the district.
He’ll be joined on the Democratic ticket by fellow challenger LaShae Jeffers and existing school directors Thomas Dadey, Kimberly Murray and Eugene Pentz, according to the unofficial results.
On the Republican ballot, Dadey, Pentz and Murray secured spots alongside current board members Randy Romesburg and James McMillen.
All except Britt cross-filed with both parties.
Challengers Joseph Hall and John Stuart did not advance.
The Greater Johnstown School Board election was one of the most contested in Cambria County, alongside Northern Cambria and Portage Area.
Former Northern Cambria board member Kevin Krug, who also cross-filed along with all other candidates, made it on both tickets in the primaries.
He was the second-best vote-getter on the Republican ballot and fourth-best on the Democratic side.
“It’s nice to be a representative of all the taxpayers,” Krug said.
Prior to this election, he served two terms with the district and decided to run again because of the upcoming building project that could see all students under one roof.
April Fry, existing board member, also secured a spot in the general election.
“As a Northern Cambria graduate and a parent of two students at NC, I am proud to have served our community and district for the past four years,” she said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working and serving Northern Cambria.
“I look forward to bringing new connections, ideas and a positive outlook as the district consolidates its buildings. Northern Cambria has exceptional students, teachers and staff.”
Fry added that it’s a privilege and honor to be apart of the district’s aspiring future.
She and Krug will be joined on the Democrat ballot by incumbent Nora Hrubochak and challengers Carol Lieb and Mara Krumenacker.
Lieb, Krug, Krumenacker, Gerard Krumenacker and board President Norma Krug will be on the Republican side.
In the Portage race, newcomer Susan Berardinelli was the top vote-getter on both ballots.
She secured 17.41% of 2,567 Democratic votes and 17.23% of 2,537 Republican votes.
Berardinelli, Kathy Hough, Gary Gouse, Nancy Sherbine, Brian Shope and Jacob Myers are moving on to the general election on Nov. 7 for Portage.
