U.S. Reps. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair, and Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington, secured party nominations in unopposed primaries on Tuesday.
Joyce is in the 13th Congressional District that includes all of Cambria and Bedford counties. Most of Somerset County and the eastern section of Westmoreland County are in Reschenthaler’s 14th District.
No Democrats ran in those races.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, both will be elected to third terms in the general election later this year.
“Today, I am honored to receive the overwhelming support of voters in Pennsylvania 13th Congressional District,” Joyce said. “My goal is to return to Washington with our common-sense conservative values and fight to protect our borders, stop the flow of illegal drugs, and continue to defend our Constitution.”
Joyce and Reschenthaler have been supporters of former President Donald Trump for years.
Both spoke at a recent rally Trump held in Westmoreland County to support Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.
They are frequent critics of President Joe Biden, a Democrat.
“Throughout this election season, I will continue listening to southwestern Pennsylvanians’ concerns about the disastrous direction of our country from President Biden’s radical, far-left policies,” Reschenthaler said. “When I am reelected and Republicans take back Congress, we will put a check on Biden and the radical socialists in Congress. Southwestern Pennsylvanians know that our shared conservative, America-first values are the answer to stopping inflation, lowering gasoline and energy costs, restoring law and order in our communities, and securing our southern border. From my service in Iraq, to my service in Congress I am always committed to defending our values and protecting our way of life.”
As part of redistricting, all of Cambria County was brought into the 13th, including the section of the 15th that is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre. Thompson won an unopposed primary in the 15th where no Democrat ran. Thompson will continue to represent Cambria County throughout the rest of the year.
