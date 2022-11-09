JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, will be returning to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for an eighth term.
He won re-election to the 72nd Legislative District seat, withstanding the challenge of Republican Renae Billow.
Burns collected 14,060 day-of and mail-in votes, according to unofficial results posted by the Cambria County Election Office on Tuesday.
Billow received 11,757 votes.
Burns is one of the most senior members of the House, having served since 2009.
He did not immediately respond to a request for an interview after the results were posted late Tuesday night. But, prior to the election, Burns spoke about his seniority during an interview at The Tribune-Democrat.
“I think there’s value in experience, and hard work still matters,” Burns said. “Given the experience I have, the seniority I have in Harrisburg, it puts me in good position to deliver for our community. And I’ve proven time and time again that I’ve delivered when I said I was going to.”
Billow was seeking state office for the first time.
She held a 10,709 votes to 10,189 votes lead – a 520-vote advantage – before mail-in ballots were added Tuesday evening.
“I’m happy with the campaign that I ran,” Billow said. “I was positive this entire time.”
Looking toward the future, Billow said “I’ll be back in two years” when the seat is up again.
“I think this will give me more time to go door to door, make that person-to-person connection with a lot of the folks in the district and hopefully we will have a success in two years from now,” Billow said.
