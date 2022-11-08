With a most of the region's state House legislative districts uncontested, most of the region's lawmakers cruised to another term Tuesday.
That included state reps Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale; Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset; and Jesse Topper, R-Bedford – who all had at least 97% of the vote, according to unofficial tallies.
The 2022 election marked a change to Pennsylvania House and Senate members' districts due to the once-a-decade reapportionment that follows the U.S. Census.
That meant area lawmakers added new territory, with Rigby's district shifting east from Johnstown to its eastern suburbs and Walker's district exiting a significant portion of Bedford County and adding more of northern Somerset.
State Rep. Leslie Rossi, R-59, whose Westmoreland County district now includes Seward, St. Clair Township and New Florence, was also reelected to a second term – and without opposition.
