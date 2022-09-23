The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown is celebrating homecoming, with alumni returning to join faculty, administrators and current students in recognizing what is now 95 years of providing advanced educational opportunities in the region.
The university’s relationship with the Johnstown community – early on as a two-year branch campus in Moxham and then as a four-year institution on the beautiful Richland Township site – has been critical in providing economic impact for the region and pathway to careers for area young people.
In our view, that relationship has never been stronger than it is right now – with a diverse set of educational offerings paired with important community outreach and leadership.
At a luncheon Thursday, UPJ President Jem Spectar traced the school’s growth and expansion from its beginnings on the first floor of Greater Johnstown High School in 1927 to the beloved “Asphalt Campus” on Cypress Avenue in 1946 and then up the hill to its current home in the 1960s.
Spectar applauded UPJ graduates who have gone on to careers in government, science, health care – even space exploration.
“We are overjoyed to celebrate the thousands of men and women who have achieved personal and professional success,” Spectar said.
Don Zucco, who has served the region as both mayor of Johnstown and superintendent of Greater Johnstown schools, recalled enrolling at UPJ in 1959 and then completing his degree work at Pitt’s main campus.
“They provided an outstanding education,” Zucco said. “It was second to none.”
Homecoming events include a golf outing, barbecue and meet-and-greet, 5K race, campus tours and other activities.
Tammy Barbin, UPJ’s executive director of development, said of the presence this week of several graduates of the Moxham campus: “This is so special.”
Special certainly describes the university’s contributions to the Johnstown community as a leading employer, center of learning for generations of residents, and connection to the world through its superb faculty members and their important research.
UPJ is among the region’s top spots for culture, arts and sports entertainment.
And the university has helped guide the community through challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, while providing leadership on issues involving diversity, wellness and vision for the future.
To visiting alumni, we say: Welcome back. Enjoy reconnecting with your school, your classmates and the Johnstown region.
To Spectar and his team of administrators and instructors, we say: Thank you – for 95 years of positive impact and for everything the modern UPJ contributes to our community.
