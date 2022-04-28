Alicia Markovich was a 15-year-old Windber Area High School student when she disappeared on April 26, 1987.
For 35 years, friends and family members have pushed police to pursue leads and find answers about Markovich’s fate.
On Tuesday at the Berwind Pavilion at Windber Stadium, they embraced and lit candles and remembered the girl who was torn from their lives.
Lori Hiner, Markovich’s childhood friend, helped organize the event.
“It’s just to show we still love her,” Hiner said. “She’s not forgotten.”
Markovich left home that Sunday in April 1987 to visit her father, John Markovich, who owns a house on the 100 block of Dunn Avenue in Blairsville, as we have reported.
Marcie Vitko said her ex-husband called her early the next morning and said Alicia had left the house during an argument and had not returned.
Alicia Markovich was listed as a runaway when the case was opened.
An anonymous letter in October 2000 – with a return address in New Hampshire – suggested where police should look for Markovich’s remains.
Nothing was found and the return address turned out to be bogus, police determined.
Over the years since, no tangible leads have emerged.
John Markovich lived in Plainsville, Ohio, until recently.
He said he told his ex-wife: “I hope they find out something.”
Markovich’s friends, worked with Vitko to rent a billboard near Blairsville.
They launched a website (justiceforaliciamarkovich.com), the “Alicia Markovich Remembrance Page” on Facebook, and a hotline for tips about the case – 814-290-0090.
T-shirts, banners and other items were created and distributed.
All to help keep Alicia Markovich front of mind.
To help police solve this heartbreaking mystery.
“Missing persons cases remain open and active until anyone involved would reasonably be assumed to be deceased due to the significant amount of time that has passed,” Trooper First Class Clifford Greenfield, state police public information officer, told reporter Josh Byers in an interview last fall.
Greenfield said police are encouraged by the renewed interest in the case.
Anonymous tips can be reported to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 800-472-8477 or by visiting crimewatch.net/submit-tip.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has a hotline: 800-843-5678.
At Tuesday’s vigil, co- organizer Gindy Susko told The Tribune-Democrat that supporters are working tirelessly to spread the word and search for clues – in newspaper clippings, on missing-persons websites.
“We’ve been digging into it,” Susko said.
We urge anyone who might know anything – even the smallest detail – about Markovich’s disappearance to share that information.
This family and Markovich’s dedicated circle of friends deserve answers.
