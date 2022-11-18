Faced with a staffing crisis and constant calls for action, the Cambria County commissioners made an important and appropriate decision Thursday to increase salaries for workers in the department of Children and Youth Services.
Cambria’s CYS caseworkers will see an hourly increase of more than $4 beginning Nov. 27, as our Katie Smolen reported. The move takes CYS caseworkers to $19 per hour.
Frankly, given extreme staffing shortages and continuous strife, the county leaders had little choice – faced with the realities of a growing need for these workers and challenges in recruiting and retaining staff.
President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said the board was able to raise CYS salaries – and pay levels for many other county workers – without blowing up the budget for 2023 and beyond.
“We are able to make this change with no tax increase to the taxpayers,” he said Thursday.
Cambria CYS workers will also get regular raises throughout their existing contract.
And with the new year, courthouse staff represented by the Service Employees International Union will receive $2-per-hour raises, Smolen reported. These pay bumps will go to clerks, administrative staff, caseworker supervisors and caseworkers in many departments.
Salary increases also were approved for public defenders and assistant district attorneys.
Gina Sowers, Cambria’s director of human resources, said some contracts were extended two years – until 2026.
In July, Scott Hunt – the lone Republican on the three-member county board – proposed offering CYS caseworkers $7,000 bonuses to remain on the job, with the money to come from state sources and American Rescue Plan dollars.
His motion failed.
“Staffing shortages are at crisis levels for CYS caseworkers, but we are also having issues keeping other employees because of the current economy and job market,” Hunt said then.
Hunt’s pitch was made after the board decided to perform a deep analysis of CYS programs, and as the county was approving the hiring of a 13th caseworker – with more than 20 positions still vacant at the time.
“Our workload remains untenable,” caseworkers supervisor Lynn Popovich said in July.
Somerset County this month approved raises of nearly $4,300 for its CYS caseworkers as the result of an Unfair Labor Practice settlement.
Somerset boosted starting salaries to $34,000 – an increase of $4,200 per year – although the county denied committing any unfair labor practices, as our David Hurst reported.
Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said Somerset had 14 vacancies – 12 full-time and two part-time – half of the roster of 28 caseworkers.
“We’re all under-staffed and working extra hard right now,” Somerset County caseworker Kimberly Mahoney said.
Caseworkers in social services help maintain client case histories; assess client needs; determine which services might be needed and connect families with support in areas such as health care, finance and legal services.
Many times, the caseworkers are interacting with families that are at their most vulnerable – often intervening to protect children from neglect or abuse. Safety for all – including the professional staff – must be a high priority.
The stresses of the jobs – along with concerns about pay – have led many to leave the field, which in turn puts added stress on those who remain, county administrators and CYS leaders have told our reporters.
Ashley Cullen-Bandzuh – a central figure in the CYS debate in Cambria County – said the raises will help with morale, but filling jobs and easing stress is the larger goal.
Cullen-Bandzuh has been a caseworker with Behavioral Health, Intellectual Disabilities and Early Intervention for eight years. In July, she reported to the county commissioners seeing co-workers “cry in the parking lot due to frustration, exhaustion and stress,” as Smolen wrote.
“We’ve been working for a long time to get a wage increase – not only CYS, but all of us,” she said, “and this is going to go a long way.”
But not all the way.
CYS jobs are critical, and we urge county leaders in both Cambria and Somerset to continue seeking opportunities to fill empty caseworker positions – for the good of the children and families they help.
