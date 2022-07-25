EBENSBURG, Pa. – An area church is preparing to recognize a milestone anniversary.
First United Church of Christ, 217 E. High St., Ebensburg, in conjunction with South Ebensburg United Church of Christ, will celebrate its 225th anniversary at a special worship service at 10 a.m. July 31.
Kathy Jones, a member of the church’s history committee, said former pastor William C. Thwing will be the guest speaker.
“Because our heritage is Welsh, during the service the bell choir will be playing Welsh music, as well as the Welsh national anthem,” she said.
According to church records, First United Church of Christ, which was established in 1797, is the oldest founded church in Cambria County and the oldest Welsh congregation in the United States.
In addition, a birthday gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. July 31 in the church’s Jenkins educational building.
“Our newly relocated history room will be open,” Jones said.
The history room includes various artifacts from the early church, photos of the church buildings, history that was gathered for the church’s 200th anniversary in 1997 and various photo albums.
In addition, the train display in the church basement will be open for viewing.
“That’s a big draw at Dickens of a Christmas and we get a lot of people who come to see it,” Jones said.
The public is invited to attend the service and gathering.
Along with the anniversary celebration, the church is in the process of restoring its stained glass windows.
“We have 11 memorial windows, and we have restored two of them and we will be doing a third window soon,” Jones said.
“We want to preserve them, we can’t just let them go. Our stained glass windows are absolutely gorgeous, and they were installed in 1896.”
A special fund has been created for donations toward the project.
Moving forward, the church is working toward attracting younger people to the church.
“We are planning a contemporary service for 6 p.m. Aug. 20, and we hope to have it outside weather permitting,” Jones said.
