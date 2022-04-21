CRESSON, Pa. – An Ebensburg-area woman was killed Wednesday night when her vehicle was struck by a train as she tried to beat the oncoming locomotive across the tracks, authorities said.
Diana Lynn Hoover, 66, died at the scene of the 9:20 p.m. crash in Washington Township.
Hoover was driving a sedan on Carneys Crossing Road when she attempted to drive across the tracks, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
The oncoming train triggered the automatic electronic warning gates to lower, trapping the vehicle.
The twin-locomotive train with a combined weight of 800,000 pounds slammed into the driver's side at 50 mph, killing Hoover instantly, Lees said.
An autopsy showed Hoover died from multiple blunt force trauma to the upper torso, Lees said.
The death was ruled an accident.
State police and Norfolk Southern rail investigators assisted in the investigation.
Firefighters from Lilly and Cresson responded along with Cresson EMS.
