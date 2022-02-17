EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Ebensburg Water Treatment Plant has received the Area-Wide Optimization Program award for the third year in a row.
The honor recognizes outstanding efforts by facilities to optimize filter plant clarity performance.
Ebensburg’s treatment facility is operated by Inframark and governed by the borough’s municipal authority.
The AWOP award will be presented to water plant manager Luke Byrne on March 24 at the Pennsylvania Rural Water Association Annual Conference in State College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.