Signs of spring are blooming digitally this year.
Ebensburg Main Street Partnership and Art in Bloom Committee will host its virtual Art in Bloom show Saturday and Sunday.
“We didn’t want to see the event go away altogether, so we opted to offer a virtual show, and we were lucky that our local art community supported that because they didn’t want to see it go away either,” said Danea Koss, Ebensburg’s community development director.
The show will feature over 200 entries from nearly 60 artists.
“It was great to see the number of entries,” Koss said. “We didn’t know how this was going to go because it’s such a different concept, rather than our in-person courthouse event, but I think people are just excited to be able to show their work and participate in something.”
The virtual show can be viewed at no charge at www.ebensburgpa.com and www.facebook.com/EbensburgBorough.
“There also will be a link where people can vote for their favorite entry,” Koss said.
Monetary awards will be given out for the people’s choice, mayor’s choice, mayor’s overall favorite and mayor’s honorable mention.
In addition to the virtual show, artwork from several local schools will be on display throughout downtown Ebensburg and the Ebensburg Public Library.
“It’s amazing to see the level of talent from our local and regional artists, so this is a weekend to focus on that and celebrate them,” Koss said. “It’s also great to see that the arts are alive and thriving in our schools, and it’s nice to celebrate that as well.”
Businesses offering complimentary events throughout the show include Blooms & Boutiques with Sandy Johns at It’s Worth Repeating, 4848 Admiral Peary Highway; Blooming Craft Brews and Soda Sampling at Lloyd Street Brewing Company, 601 W. Lloyd St.; Pysanky Egg Art Workshop at Follow Your Art, 226 W. High St.; Boho Art Workshop at The Porch Peddler Workshop, 113 S. Center St.; and Sugar Sculpture Window Display by IUP Culinary at Everyday Gourmet, 204 W. High St.
“We would encourage families to visit downtown Ebensburg and make a day of it,” Koss said. “Visit the local shops, grab some lunch and walk through town to view the amazing talent of our local students.”
