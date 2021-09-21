EBENSBURG – This spud is for you.
The 30th annual PotatoFest will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday throughout downtown Ebensburg.
This year, more than 200 craft and food vendors will line High, Center, Julian and Sample streets, as well as the Prave parking lot, Veteran's Memorial Park and Penn Eben Park.
"It's great to be back and I think people are looking forward to having the event," said Danea Koss, community development director for Ebensburg Borough.
"This is our largest event. It brings people into town and brings business to our downtown and surrounding businesses. Everybody comes together and works together to make this event happen."
Dauntless Fire Station will host its 14th annual Wine Extravaganza at the station, 209 W. Sample St.
Admission is $10, which includes a wine glass and wine tasting.
Throughout the day, a variety of musical entertainment will be presented.
At the main tent, Rue Moyer will perform at 10 a.m., followed by Jill & Leah at noon and Giants of Science at 3 p.m.
On South Center Street, Tree the Band will entertain at 10 a.m., Joe Caroff at 12:30 p.m. and Bruce Shettig at 3 p.m.
Memorial Park will host Moonshine Jasmine at 10 a.m., followed by Adam & the Openers at 1 p.m. and Exotic Edventures Petting Zoo at 3:30 p.m.
At Penn Eben Park, Samantha Press will perform at 10 a.m., Somebody to Love at 12:30 p.m. and Band of Eden at 3 p.m.
"We have a mix of music for different ages," Koss said. "Giants of Science is new for us and we're looking forward to having them at our event."
At Kimball Park gazebo, Beautiful Balloons by Simplicity will entertain beginning at 10 a.m.
The VFW lot will feature Horseshoe Cloggers at 11:30 a.m., Wolf’s Performing Arts at 1 p.m., Impulse Dance Studio at 2 p.m. and The Dance Loft at 2:30 p.m.
Hogue’s Fun Factory will host its "Adventures in Spudland," a designed area for children in the VFW lot, that will feature a slide, obstacle course, an extreme dance party dance dome and castle bounce house, as well as crafts such as spin art, wax hands and glitter tattoos.
The Kid’s Potato Patch and Mini Golf will be held inside Ebensburg Presbyterian Church, 200 N. Center St.
New this year, St. Francis University Esports program will host a video-gaming lounge in the community room at Ebensburg Municipal Building, 300 W. High St., and Steel City Axe will have their mobile axe-throwing unit at the Sample and Center streets intersection.
"This is a great fall festival with a good selection of food, a variety of crafts, music and stuff for the kids to do, so it has something that appeals to everyone," Koss said.
"People can get their shopping done, get something to eat, enjoy some live music and just make a day of it."
A free shuttle will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Admiral Peary Vo-Tech, Central Cambria High School, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, Lake Rowena and Cambria County Fairgrounds.
For more information, call 814-472-8780 or visit www.potatofest.com.
