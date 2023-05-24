JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sourceree, a software company with offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, is relocating its company headquarters from the Industrial Park in Ebensburg to Main Street in downtown Johnstown this fall.
“The company is proud to announce its strategic partnership with local economic development organizations in support of a significant move to downtown,” Sourceree President Adam Murphy said in a statement.
The move to the Park Building, 423-425 Main St., affects 20 employees, Murphy said.
Moving downtown would make the commute shorter for those employees, most of whom live in Johnstown, Murphy said. In addition, Murphy said the move would enhance the employees’ work experience by putting them in walking distance to the growing number of restaurants downtown.
“We love the energy downtown,” he said. “We want to be one of the first tech companies to move downtown.”
Murphy is a graduate of the 1776 Program for Entrepreneurs in Washington, D.C.
Sourceree, founded in 2010, builds software and performs analysis for multiple offices in the Secretary of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Intelligence Community and commercial enterprises in the Johnstown region and around the world.
Murphy said the move reaffirms the company’s commitment to investing in the local community and contributing to workforce development in the region.
Sourceree’s planned move follows developments at the Park Building, including the 2022 opening of the City of Johnstown Entrepreneurship Center, or COJEC.
COJEC, a collaborative effort with the City of Johnstown and Intrignia Inc., provides training and co-working spaces for use by local entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Mike Artim, president of Intrignia Inc., owns the building and is ready to welcome Sourceree.
“We are so excited to have Sourceree moving into the Park Building,” Artim said. “They are the perfect addition to the resurgence of downtown. We look forward to working with this great company as they continue to grow and expand.”
Upon completion of the relocation this fall, Sourceree anticipates hosting an open house to showcase the new facility. The new office space will provide a modern and contemporary style and an open work environment, Murphy’s statement said.
