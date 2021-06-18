Hot wings, cool wheels and live music are on tap for Ebensburg’s Wheels & Wings.
The event Thursday kicks off Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally.
“We are so happy to be able to bring this event back to downtown Ebensburg this year after having to cancel last year,” said Danea Koss, director of community development for Ebensburg Borough.
“We are really looking forward to seeing our shops, restaurants, bars and clubs full again this year.”
The event will begin with a wing-off between local restaurants and food vendors at 5 p.m.
A panel of local judges will award the best wings, hot wing, sweet and spicy wing and most creative wing.
“We have close to 10 vendors this year and we’re glad to have their support,” Koss said.
Additional food vendors will be lined up from 5 to 10 p.m. along West Sample Street, serving fresh-cut fries, brisket, smoked ribs, hot and sweet Italian sausage, pulled pork, haluski, blooming onions, Philly cheesesteak, chicken fingers, burgers, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese and cheesecake-on-a-stick.
Dauntless Volunteer Fire Company, Castle Pub and Ebensburg Main Street Partnership will sell adult beverages.
Live entertainment will be featured from 6 to 9:30 p.m. with local rock band Fuse on the stage at Center and Sample streets.
“They are a good fit for Wheels & Wings and we want to support a local band,” Koss said.
“They have a great following, so we know they’ll bring a good crowd.”
Vehicle registration for the car, truck and motorcycle show will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The first 250 vehicles will be registered and the first 150 registered will receive dash plaques sponsored by Roundhouse Harley-Davidson.
Registration is $7, and vehicles will enter at Caroline and High streets.
Vehicles will be judged by classes, including one truck class; three bike classes – sport, cruiser and custom; and five car classes – pre-’50s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s and later.
Judges will award trophies to the top three vehicles in each category and a best-of-show award will be given to one car, truck and motorcycle.
“It’s always surprising to see how many entries we get for this and there’s definitely a large group of people locally and in the region who bring out these beautiful vehicles,” Koss said.
“It’s really cool to see these vehicles and motorcycles lining the downtown area.”
Awards will be announced at 8:30 p.m. from the entertainment area.
Roundhouse Harley-Davidson will be on site with the Pennsylvania Roundhouse Rally Raffle Bike, selling tickets for the Harley-Davidson 2021 Low Rider S.
Only 1,500 raffle tickets will be sold at $20 each.
The drawing will be held at 10 p.m. July 17 at Roundhouse Harley-Davidson & Roundhouse Powersports in Duncansville. The winner must be present.
In addition, Ebensburg Main Street Partnership will sell Wheels & Wings T-shirts, featuring a new logo design, and other merchandise at a booth along West Sample Street.
“This is one of our most highly anticipated events that we do in Ebensburg and one of the most well-attended, so we’re really looking forward to it,” Koss said.
For more information, visit www.ebensburgwheels.com or call 814-472-8414.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.