EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Ebensburg Municipal Authority is moving forward with the first steps of two projects to improve its water system.
The authority approved a motion authorizing $70,500 in engineering costs for the Ogden tank and water treatment plant piping upgrade projects. The motion passed by a 3-1 vote, with Heather Abner voting against the plan.
Concern was raised about the projects as the authority opted to proceed with seeking grant funding.
John Clabaugh, of Stiffler McGraw, the Ebensburg Municipal Authority’s engineer, said the projects have a better chance of being funded if they are closer to “shovel-ready.”
Clabaugh said the water treatment plant piping upgrade project involves replacing outdated equipment at the plant, and is estimated at $250,000.
Clabaugh said that the Ogden tank project would eliminate disinfection byproducts that are of concern in the borough’s water that is purchased from Johnstown.
One of the byproducts is a result of water age as the water sits in the tank, Clabaugh said, adding that the water is compliant when the authority purchases it from Johnstown.
“Based on our current water usage rate, the water is about four days old, post-treatment, when it gets to us,” he said, “and then, depending on how quickly we use it, some of it gets consumed in Nanty Glo, some of it gets consumed in Jackson (Township). The farther it goes, the older it gets, the higher the levels can get.
“So we’re going to do three things. One, we’re going to modernize the chemical feed system to cut down on how much chemical we feed. Two, we’re going to mix the whole tank so that it doesn’t get separated. And three, we’re going to blow air bubbles into the bottom of the tank, and as the air bubbles come up through, (the byproduct) that we’re trying to get rid of will leave as a gas.”
The Ogden tank project is estimated at $400,000.
