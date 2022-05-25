EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg’s mayor is looking for individuals to help brighten up the borough with flowers.
Mayor Randy Datsko approached borough council Monday about the possibility of starting a garden club.
“We have two really neat parks – we have Penn Eben Park and then Kimball Park,” he pointed out. “We have the bushes and the perennial plants that come up, but if you’ve ever been (to) downtown Patton, they have a vacant lot with all the flowers, and they have annual flowers in there and it’s really spectacular,” he said.
Datsko saw a sign indicated that the area was maintained by the Patton Garden Club and he felt a similar initiative could be started in Ebensburg.
“I think we should start an Ebensburg Garden Club with volunteers,” he said.
“We can buy annual flowers and have people that like to do gardening that maybe now are in Graystone,” the mayor added, referring to Graystone Court Villas, an Ebensburg apartment building for older adults, “and don’t have their own garden and they want to volunteer.”
Individuals interested can call the borough office at 814-472-8780 and ask for Datsko.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.