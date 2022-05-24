EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg’s mayor is looking for individuals to help brighten up the borough with flowers.
Mayor Randy Datsko approached council Monday about the possibility of starting a garden club.
“We have two really neat parks, we have Penn Eben Park and then Kimball Park and then we have the bushes and the perennial plants that come up but if you ever been downtown, Patton, they have a vacant lot with all the flowers and they have annual flowers in there and it’s really spectacular,” he said adding that a sign indicated the area was maintained by the Patton Garden Club and he felt something similar could be started in Ebensburg.
“I think we should start an Ebensburg Garden Club with volunteers and we can buy annual flowers and have people that like to do gardening that maybe now are in Greystone and don’t have their own garden and they want to volunteer,” he said.
Individuals interested can call the borough office at 814-472-8780 and ask for Datsko.
