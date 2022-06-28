EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg Borough Council awarded Grannas Brothers a contract to resurface streets in the borough during its monthly meeting Monday.
Grannas Brothers submitted a bid of $269,988.29. The total project was estimated at $295,156.67.
Other bids included:
• HRI Inc.: $306,026.40
• New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co.: $280,073.80
• Quaker Sales Corp.: $277,235.50
Council also filled the position of public works director, left vacant with the retirement of Jeff Evans.
Josh Surkovich was hired after several interviews were conducted, according to Borough Manager Kelly Cook. She said Surkovich has worked for the borough since 2014. Surkovich will make $65,000 per year.
