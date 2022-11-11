EBENSBURG, Pa. – Sue Buck doesn’t think of herself as a writer, but The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story” brings out her creative side.
“This is so much fun for me to do,” the Ebensburg resident said.
“I love to use my imagination.
“In these past couple years with what has been going on in our world, it’s an escape.”
Buck is a regular contributor to the competition and had a chapter chosen as a winner for the summer mystery story in 2020.
“Even if I’m not picked, it’s interesting to see where the story comes from chapter to chapter,” she said.
“I’m tickled to be chosen again. I think it’s a pretty cool thing, and I love that the paper does this.”
She said when approaching the chapter, she wanted to have the dog begin its journey outside.
“The first chapter left it that the dog was going to go on an adventure, so I thought I’d start that adventure and have him walk around in the park and see what’s out in the real world,” Buck said.
“The poor dog was only ever in a store window and doesn’t know what the outside world is like yet.”
She said she’s eager to see where the next author takes the story.
“I have my thoughts, but I know the next chapter will be in a different way than I’m picturing, so it’s always fun to see how it goes,” she said.
Buck said she worked on the chapter for a few days.
“I talk about it,” she said.
“I’ll ponder for a day to develop my thoughts, and then I’ll think about what else I can add to the story. I have the story in the back of my mind. The night before I send it in, I’ll reread it out loud to myself and tweak it and make sure everything sounds good.”
Buck said she works as an accountant and doesn’t do any creative writing, but finds enjoyment in writing for “Your Story” and encourages more people to get involved with the activity.
“There really is nothing to lose,” she said.
“It’s something different to do and you might not realize how creative you are until you try it.
“I want to see more people have fun with it.”
