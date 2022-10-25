EBENSBURG, Pa. – A new ordinance adopted by Ebensburg Borough Council on Monday night will restrict what fireworks residents of the borough will be able to set off.
The borough adopted a portion of a state house bill that became effective last month and governs the sales of consumer and display fireworks.
The Fireworks Law authorizes municipalities to restrict or limit certain uses of consumer and display fireworks.
Mayor Randy Datsko said consumer fireworks include all products that are not caps, sparklers or ground fireworks.
The use of consumer fireworks will require a permit at the cost of $50. The fireworks are not to be used by individuals who are under the influence of alcohol or under 18. They are not to be directed at or from a vehicle, or within 150 feet of a building or an animal housing.
Permits are restricted to use before 10 p.m. except on July 1, 2, 3 and 4, and Dec. 31 – when they can be used until 1 a.m.
Permit applications for display fireworks will cost $100 and are limited to competent operators 21 years of age or older.
Borough Manager Kelly Cook said display fireworks would be like what the borough sets off at Lake Rowena during the holidays.
All applications must be submitted 30 days in advance and will require approval by the chief of police or other borough official.
Those in violation may be subject to fine.
Copies of the full ordinance will be on the borough’s website and in the borough office.
The ordinance was approved in a 5-2 vote with Michael Owatt and Theresa Jacoby opposing.
