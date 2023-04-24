NANTY GLO, Pa. –
The community’s beloved Ebandjieff Community Health Center will be discussed beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Nanty Glo Fire Hall.
The Conemaugh Health System family practice center abruptly closed recently due to structural issues with the 73-year-old office building.
Conemaugh spokeswoman Tammy Barbin will attend the Save the Ebandjieff Clinic meeting, bringing an update from the health system
“We are doing a structural analysis to see the viability of the building and a cost analysis on repairs,” Barbin said on Monday.
According to the 2004 book, “Caring for the Country,” by H.K. Rabinowitz, the physician’s office was built in 1949, shortly after the late Dr. George Ebandjieff arrived in Nanty Glo from Ukraine.
“The miners in town contributed the money to build the clinic, paying a nickel from each paycheck,” Rabinowitz wrote.
