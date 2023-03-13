JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Easterseals will host its 35th annual Office Olympix March 23 at the Richland Township fire hall, 1321 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
Doors open and registration will begin at 5 p.m. with games to follow at 6:15 p.m.
Teams will compete in a series of games of skill to earn prizes.
There also will be raffle baskets, 50/50 tickets and a lottery tree.
Teams are encouraged to dress in this year’s theme of “Under the Sea.”
Deadline to register is Thursday.
Registration fee is $275 per team and includes dinner, beverages and a gift for each team member.
To register, visit www.eastersealswcpa.org/johnstownolympix.
