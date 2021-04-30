While many Christians celebrated Easter on April 4, those of the Eastern Orthodox rite who adhere to the Julian calendar will keep the observance on Sunday.
The faithful have been observing Holy Week, during which clergy and church members have been doing what they call “reliving the great mysteries of salvation,” which culminate with the celebration of the Holy Resurrection.
Easter, or Pascha, is perhaps the most important day to Christians, as it provides the basis for faith.
Throughout Holy Week, parishioners have participated in a variety of public prayers at divine services.
Praying, fasting and almsgiving have been the Lenten theme, and those practices are intensified during Holy Week.
The Very Rev. Protopresbyter Robert Buczak, dean of Christ the Savior Cathedral, 300 Garfield St., said during Holy Week we relive that historic final week of Jesus Christ's earthly life, yet at the same time we do more than relive a historic event, we enter into the mystery of event."
"We participate in the events of the week in a spiritual way and actually go through it as if it was the first time," he said. "Even though we know that our Lord will rise at the end of the week, we go through it as if we are spiritually engaged in that holy week."
Buczak said the Resurrection is the fundamental belief of the Christian faith.
"St. Paul says if not for the Resurrection our faith is in vain," he said. "It far exceeds the importance of Christmas or any of the other holy days of the church. It is why we are Christians – because Jesus Christ rose from the dead."
On Sunday, the Paschal Divine Liturgy of the risen Lord will be celebrated at 9 a.m.
"We bring the light of Christ from a darkened church, one light of Christ comes forth from the altar and then spreads throughout the church, and then we process out of the church and close the doors," Buczak said. "The bishop or priest knocks on the door as Jesus Christ knocking on to the door of Hades and we enter the church and sing 'Christ is risen.'"
For those unable to attend, the Pascha service will be streamed on the diocesan website at www.acrod.org.
Metropolitan Gregory of Nyssa, of the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese, which is headquartered in Johnstown, requested that his message to all the parishes of the diocese be delivered at the conclusion of the Paschal Divine Liturgy.
“On great and holy Pascha, we behold the triumph of Christ, as he rose from death to life, from darkness of the tomb into the light,” Gregory writes. “With the Resurrection of Christ, all creation is filled with a new light of life and joy. On this feast of feasts, this holy day of holy days, we all proclaim the only truth that matters, the truth that Christ is risen.”
He writes we have experienced a different Great Lent, Holy Week and Pascha from that which we did last year with the arrival of the coronavirus.
"This invisible entity had attacked us in a vicious way," Gregory writes. "Millions of people have been exposed to the virus showing no symptoms. Millions of humans have been sickened worldwide. Millions have died. People within our own diocese have been exposed and over 60 have even succumbed to this dreaded affliction. May their memories be eternal."
He writes, that as he said last year, he does not know what the future holds in the weeks and months to come, but he does know that the church will not be overcome by a virus.
"I know that this is not the end, and I know that we will in fact worship together again as one big family in our churches," Gregory writes. "All sickness, darkness and even death has been overcome by the resurrected Christ. 'And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it (John 1:5).'"
He says this year as conditions improved and we began to return in greater numbers and worshipped together in our local churches during Great Lent, Holy Week and Pascha.
"As true believers and followers of Jesus Christ we can shout out joyfully that Christ is risen, indeed he is risen," Gregory writes. "Let us sing the beautiful triumphant hymn of the Resurrection with great strength and joy every day, multiple times a day, for 40 days – 'Christ is risen, from the dead, trampling down death by death, and to those in the tombs, bestowing life.'"
Buczak added that Bright Week will be held Sunday through May 8, a week set aside by Orthodox Christians for the celebration of the Resurrection.
"It is eight days celebrated as one, so for eight days we celebrate the feast of the Resurrection of our Lord as if it is the same day," he said.
