JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Since 1978, East Taylor Volunteer Fire Company has relied on the same modified pickup truck to battle brush fires and other blazes, fire Chief Alan Buchan said.
Such trucks are designed and equipped to allow responders to get to fire scenes faster than larger apparatus, and to start fighting flames as soon as possible. But after 44 years, the company’s truck can’t match up to modern models, he said.
That will change though, even if it won’t be immediate.
The fire department was one of seven across the 13th Congressional District notified that federal funding is flowing in to replace antiquated apparatus and gear.
East Taylor is receiving more than $261,000 to add a new mini-pumper Quick Attack truck, while nearby Cover Hill received funds to purchase new gear to protect them on scene.
“We’ve been trying to replace this piece for more than 10 years,” Buchan said Thursday.
A new model, he added, will enable crews to carry more gear, valuable lighting for nighttime emergencies and bolster the truck’s pumping force to 750 gallons per minute.
“Our pumping ability is going to be a lot better, and this truck will make our responses a lot safer for everyone,” he said.
Given the ongoing backlog on parts thats impacting the vehicle industry nationwide, Buchan said it could be two years before the attack truck is ready.
U.S. Rep John Joyce, R-Blair, announced details about the funding in a media release Thursday.
Cover Hill also received more than $125,000 in Cambria County to enable the volunteer department to buy new response gear needed to help firefighters safe on scene.
Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant funding through FEMA made the upgrades possible, his office wrote.
“Our firefighters and fires responders work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” Joyce said. “However, they are often burdened by a lack of resources that can leave our communities venerable. Through AFG grants, I’m proud to be working alongside our emergency workers to help ensure they have the equipment they need ...”
In Bedford County, Saxton Area Volunteer Fire Company also received $85,714.28 to purchase protective equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.