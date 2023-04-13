SOUTH FORK, Pa. – The Red Mill Bridge project is one step closer to being able to be placed for bid.
The Cambria County commissioners approved easements needed to move the project forward.
“This was the last big hurdle,” solicitor William Barbin said. “We're now ready to bid the project.”
Barbin explained that delays in the project came after the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission deemed parts of the old metal bridge to be of historic significance after they collapsed.
He added that funds the county receives from the Comprehensive Transportation Funding Plan (Act 89) will now be distributed to the county’s municipalities in their annual liquid fuels moneys, which can be used for things such as road repairs.
Officials are working to find a new purpose for a historic Cambria County bridge that was demolished last year and is set to be replaced.
In December, a memorandum of agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office was approved regarding the project.
The agreement states that the bridge will be stored and marketed for reuse for a period of up to 10 years.
The county-owned Red Mill Bridge, also known as Cambria County Bridge No. 1, was demolished last year after it was determined to be a safety risk. It had carried one-lane Red Mill Road over the North Branch of Blacklick Creek in Blacklick Township, about two miles southwest of Belsano.
It had been closed to traffic since 2009, and was categorized by state highway officials as “structurally deficient.”
The closure turned Red Mill Road, which had connected U.S. Route 422 west of Belsano to Route 271 north of Twin Rocks, into a pair of long dead ends.
In December, Chris Allison, executive director of the Cambria County Planning Commission, said that he expected the permitting process for construction of the Red Mill Bridge’s replacement to be completed in time for the project to be put out for bid by March, with construction expected to start in June and to be completed by fall.
The bridge is the last county-owned bridge deemed structurally deficient to be repaired or replaced with money from Act 89 of 2013, which allowed Pennsylvania counties to implement a $5 fee on each vehicle registration in the county.
