JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hunter Smith worked for seven weeks collecting rocks, scooping fish into buckets and installing pumps and filters to construct a tranquil waterfall at SEADS Garden Center in Westmont.
It was the Westmont Hilltop High School junior’s Eagle Scout project for Westmont Troop 217.
“I just love the sound of it,” said Smith, 16, listening to the cascade of water. “It took a while, but I’m just happy.”
Surrounded by colorful flowers, the water feeds the fish pond in the heart of the idyllic garden center. The nursery opened in 2020 at the former Flower Barn property on Millcreek Road near Grandview Cemetery, with a mission to provide employment for adults with disabilities.
“It provides aesthetic and it looks fantastic,” SEADS owner Vince Lovenduski said of Smith’s work.
Lovenduski said the nonprofit needed help with the pond and Smith stepped up.
“It always bothered me that the water was dirty,” he said. “We were going to get a filter in there.”
Smith said it was a tough job. His dad, Jeff Smith, worked alongside him.
“I cleaned out the pond, which was super-dirty,” Hunter Smith said. “We had to pump all of the water out of the pond and scoop out the leaves. ... There was a ton of fish in the pond. We scooped (them) out in buckets and took them over to the Community Arts Center (of Cambria County) and put them in their pond. Some of the fish we left in the SEADS pond.”
With his dad’s help, Smith collected rocks from around a local church. He pulled together a team of other scouts, a contractor, a union electrician and others. He did some fundraising to buy pumps and filters, flagstones, cable and wire.
“We dug a trench and ran power from the house,” he said.
Jeff Smith said his son took on the project to help the community.
“He decided on a project and knew SEADS needed work done,” Jeff Smith said. “He planned it, organized it and decided what we needed. ... I got to do a lot of work with my son that we never would have done together. It was a lot of sweating. We probably picked up 10 loads of rocks.”
“He worked extremely hard and a lot of people will benefit from this,” said Hunter Smith’s mother, Stephanie Smith.
