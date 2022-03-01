JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new chamber series is giving classical music fans an opportunity to experience live music in The Grand Halle on Broad Street.
The premiere season of The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series will feature four professional chamber groups performing concerts in March, May and July.
“This is something we’ve been thinking about starting for the longest time, and with the acoustics in The Grand Halle, we wanted to take advantage of that,” said Alyssa Wroblewski, program manager of The Grand Halle. “The chamber groups are comprised of several musicians who will be performing a variety of works from favorite classical composers to modern works, including a world premiere.”
The series will kick off at 3 p.m. Sunday with The Arpeggiare Quartet, a string quartet of masters students from the Mary Pappert School of Music at Duquesne University.
The musicians have participated in numerous masterclasses, orchestra tours and music festivals in Brazil, Chile, Guatemala, Bolivia, Portugal, Poland, Ukraine, Scotland and Germany.
“What these students have in common is that they are international musicians who have a very deep background in terms of their musical abilities, from where they’ve taught, where they’ve toured and what masterclasses they participated in,” Wroblewski said. “A couple members of this quartet also have performed with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, so they are familiar with the area.”
The quartet will perform Antonin Dvorak’s Quartet No. 12 “American” and Dmitri Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 8.
Additional groups scheduled to perform for the series include Kamraton on March 20, Red Line String Quartet on May 26 and Aeolian Winds of Pittsburgh on July 14.
“The musical styles and instruments will fit very well in the Halle due to the acoustics that are taking place here, but there is going to be something a little different for each concert,” Wroblewski said. “For The Arpeggiare Quartet concert, they’re performing works by well-known composers with string instruments. Kamraton has a variety of instruments, and everything they’re performing is by female composers. And another group coming in is only wind instruments, and they’ll be performing some Broadway and pop arrangements.”
She said moving forward with the series that the hope is to expand the offerings.
“We’ve like to include organ music and add vocal pieces as well,” Wroblewski said.
A special series discount will be available to those who purchase four or more tickets to the series. A ticket-buyer may receive the discount by purchasing four tickets to one performance, one ticket for all four performances or any combination among the four concerts.
Admission is $25 per regular ticket or $20 per series special ticket.
Those attending are required to wear masks.
Tickets are limited to 150 attendees per concert.
They can be purchased in advance by calling 814-254-4033 or online at www.GrandHalle.com.
Tickets also will be available at the door.
