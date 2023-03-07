JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Increasing cases of a drug-resistant strain of abdominal bacteria are raising concerns in the nation’s medical community.
Shigellosis is caused by the shigella bacteria and linked to oral contact with fecal matter. The bacteria is most commonly diagnosed in children and can be transmitted by poor food handling practices and not thoroughly washing hands, doctors say.
Normally, shigellosis is self-limiting, which means the body’s defense system will overcome the illness in a week or less, Dr. Naeemah Logan of the U.S. Public Health Service said during a Center for Disease Control and Prevention webinar on Feb. 28.
Those with significant illness and those at highest risk of infection can be successfully treated with antibiotics to shorten the infection, she continued.
It doesn’t take much exposure for a patient to get sick from shigella. Symptoms include diarrhea and abdominal pain.
“Because of its low infectious dose, outbreaks are common – typically among people in close-contact settings,” Logan said during the webinar.
Since first appearing in 2016, a resistant form of shigella has been hitting adults at increasing rates. Those most often infected are men who have sex with men, homeless people, international travelers and those with HIV.
Authorities tested 13,298 cases from 2015 through 2022. Drug-resistant cases went from zero in 2014 to 5% in 2022. Adult men accounted for 84.9% of resistant cases, with 14.7% in women and 0.4% in children, the CDC data showed.
Although this is the time of year when abdominal illness, including shigellosis and norovirus, are most common, local hospitals are not seeing serious cases, leaders say.
“I would say there is nothing out of the ordinary,” said Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center CMO Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore said the same is true for the Johnstown hospital.
“We haven’t seen shigella in the hospital,” Dunmore said.
Normally, the hospital does not test for norovirus, which also has gastrointestinal symptoms, she explained.
“Knowing it wouldn’t change the treatment,” Dunmore said.
But because the symptoms of shigellosis are more severe, treatment would include sending out a stool sample for testing. The tests would include what types of antibiotics the shigella virus is resistant to.
“We are doing these things all along with infectious diseases,” Dunmore said. “We’d see what antibiotics are effective.”
