A Johnstown man was jailed after police raided a house in the city’s West End seizing drugs, money and a firearm, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer announced Friday.
Nathan Gibbons, 35, was arrested after members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Tennessee Avenue.
Drug agents allegedly seized $1,950 in Fentanyl and crack cocaine, along with U.S. currency and a firearm which is believed stolen.
Gibbons is charged with possession of crack cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. He also was charged with criminal use of a communication facility and person not to possess a firearm.
Gibbons is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, state police and local police departments were part of the investigation, Neugebauer said.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
