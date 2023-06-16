A Johnstown pair were arraigned on drug charges Thursday after police raided a West End home, seizing suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
Johnstown police arrested Charles E. Venable Jr., 37, and Melissa Marie Poole, 35, both of the 100 block of C Street.
According to a complaint affidavit, the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) raided the C Street residence Monday.
Witnesses said both Venable Jr. and Poole had left the home before SERT members arrived.
Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and allegedly found 22 grams of a white powered substance consistent with fentanyl, an identification card belonging to Poole and a court document belonging to Venable. The items were found in a bedroom, the affidavit said.
Police also allegedly found a digital scale, spoons and syringes. The suspected fentanyl was sent to the state police crime lab in Greensburg.
Venable Jr. and Poole were arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, on felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
Venable was sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond. Poole was freed on $25,000 unsecured bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
