SOMERSET, Pa. – Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest and longest-running drug-use prevention campaign, will kick off at 9 a.m. Friday with Somerset County Drug-Free Communities’ annual Red Ribbon Rally at Somerset Church of the Brethren, 606 Berlin Plank Road.
Held in partnership with UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes, the rally brings together community leaders and students who will be recognized for their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle.
Speakers include Becca Mull, of Twin Lakes; County Commissioner Gerald Walker; Somerset police Chief Randy Cox; and students from various Somerset County school districts.
