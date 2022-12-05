EBENSBURG, Pa. – A truck driver escaped unharmed Monday morning when the engine of his Volvo truck caught fire while he was driving on Admiral Perry Highway/Route 22 in Cambria Township, authorities said.
"The driver had stopped at the traffic light in front of Uni-Mart at 10:30 a.m. when he heard a pop," Dauntless engine Capt. Brian Neilson said.
When the signal turned green, the driver pulled over and climbed out of the truck before the engine caught fire and spread to the cabin, Neilson said.
The incident delayed traffic in the eastbound lanes.
Dauntless fire crews doused the flames and cleared the scene by 11:45. The Volvo truck was empty at the time.
No injuries were reported.
Cresson EMS also responded along with Cambria Township police.
