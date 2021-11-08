The Allegheny Drag All-Stars will host drag queen bingo on Jan. 15 at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with games and entertainment starting at 6:30 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit Cambria County Library’s Next Chapter Capital Campaign.
Advance tickets are $25 and include regular bingo games, a light meal and two drink tickets.
Special games, including a $1,000 jackpot, will be available for purchase, as well as a 50/50 raffle.
A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $30.
Players must be 21 years of age or older with proper identification to attend.
To order tickets, call 814-536-5131 or 814-421-8681, or online at bit.ly/CCLBingo.
