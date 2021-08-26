JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local business leaders will celebrate the downtown debut Sept. 9 of a business that develops homegrown CBD products from hemp harvested from its Portage Township farm.
The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting for Innovative Extracts at 207½ Market St., Johnstown, at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Founded in early 2019 by Andy Golden, Vince Golden and Matt Sinosky, the company’s founders describe their business – Innovative Extracts – as a seed-to-sale, veteran-owned business that creates CBD products from hemp grown on their farm in Portage.
Products include CBD tinctures, creams, gummies and pet products.
To launch their business, the company also established the first extraction and post-processing laboratory in their area.
