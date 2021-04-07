All of the region’s eight counties saw at least double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 119 new cases in Westmoreland County.
One COVID-19 death in Somerset County and two in Westmoreland County were the region’s only fatalities in Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The report showed 4,643 additional positive cases and 48 new deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,054,298 cases and 25,285 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Hospitalizations have begun to creep higher, with 2,384 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 statewide. That includes 446 in intensive care units and 224 on ventilators.
That is up from 1,652 hospitalizations two weeks ago.
Locally, there were 43 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday in Cambria, Blair and Bedford county hospitals, including four in ICUs and six on ventilators. Somerset had no COVID-19 patients Wednesday.
That’s up from 31 hospitalizations across the four-county area two weeks ago.
Wednesday’s report showed 37 new COVID-19 cases in Cambria County, 11 in Somerset County, 12 in Bedford County, 33 in Blair County, 37 in Indiana County, 50 in Clearfield County, 78 in Centre County and 119 in Westmoreland County.
Vaccine providers have administered 5,797,589 vaccine doses and 2,073,705 people are now fully vaccinated. Another 1,795,570 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
