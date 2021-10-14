Free Store 15901 is collecting items for its store shopping event that will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at YWCA Greater Johnstown, 526 Somerset St., Johnstown.
Items needed include new and gently used clothes, accessories, hygiene products, dental hygiene products, menstrual products and sexual health items.
Drop-off locations include Ryan’s Artisan Goods, 424 Broad St.; Mill House Café, 828 Diamond Blvd.; Phoenix Tavern, 200 Broad St.; Momma Earth Movement, 1240 Scalp Ave., Suite 4; Cambria City Flowers, 812 Chestnut St.; Brigid's Cross, 314 Sixth Ave.; YWCA Greater Johnstown, 526 Somerset St.; Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce, 416 Main St., Suite 201, all in Johnstown; and Swanky Studio, 808 Somerset Ave., Windber.
Donations will be accepted through Nov. 10.
